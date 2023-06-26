Out on bail, PDF chief Madani arriving in Kerala today; to return on July 7

Bengaluru: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Abdul Nasser Madani will arrive in Kerala later today (Monday) from Bengaluru to visit his father, who is undergoing treatment at Kollam.

He is flying to Kerala after the Supreme Court cleared the trip. The PDP leader, who is an accused in the Bengaluru serial blasts case of 2008, is currently on bail.

He will return to Bengaluru on July 7.

Earlier, the Karnataka Police had demanded an amount of Rs 54.63 lakh to provide security and escort to Madani during his journey to Kerala from Bengaluru. Even though Madani approached the Supreme Court seeking a reduction of this amount, the plea was rejected.

The Supreme Court had ruled that it could not intervene in the decision of the Karnataka Government. The Karnataka Police also submitted an affidavit before the apex court which said that the amount could not be reduced. Subsequently, Madani decided to cancel his trip.

The Supreme Court later relaxed the bail conditions and granted Madani temporary permission to travel to Kerala, but ruled that he should be provided security by the Karnataka Police.

Madani also should bear all the expenses and could stay in Kerala till July 8, added the court.