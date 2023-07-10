Malayalam
Street dog menace: Holiday declared for six schools in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 10, 2023 11:59 AM IST Updated: July 10, 2023 12:15 PM IST
They declared holiday for schools after they failed to capture the dogs that attacked four people on Sunday. Photo: Manorama
Kozhikode: Koothali panchayat in Kozhikode district declared holiday on Monday for six schools due to street dog menace in the locality.

Koothali Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vengappatta UP School, Koothali UP School, Kallodu LP School, Paithoth LP School and Kallur Koothali MLP School will not function for the day, the authorities said.

The holiday for schools was declared after authorities concerned failed to capture the dogs that attacked four persons on Sunday.

Last month, a pack of strays attacked a nine-year-old student in Kannur. The child was playing in the yard of her house when three canines attacked and pinned her to the ground, bit her and attempted to drag her away. She suffered deep wounds on her head, abdomen, thighs and hand.

