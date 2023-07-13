Justice Alexander Thomas appointed acting chief justice of Kerala HC

New Delhi: A day after Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti was elevated to the Supreme Court, Justice Alexander Thomas was on Thursday appointed as the acting chief justice.

A notification to this effect was issued by the department of justice in the law ministry.

The notification said Justice Alexander Thomas, the senior-most judge of the Kerala High Court, will perform the duties of the office of the chief justice from the date Justice Bhatti relinquishes the charge as chief justice following his appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court.