New Delhi: At least 275 people are feared dead in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, hospital authorities said on Friday, confirming that 275 postmortems had been conducted by evening. The figure indicates that 34 people died on the ground when the aircraft slammed into the BJ Medical College hostel complex. However, the government has withheld an official death toll, stating it will be released only after DNA identification of the victims, a process that may take up to a week.

Meanwhile, the Union government has constituted a high-level multi-disciplinary committee headed by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to investigate the causes of the June 12 crash. The panel will also recommend comprehensive guidelines to prevent such disasters in the future.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI171 to London Gatwick, crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, killing all 241 people on board and several others on the ground. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is already conducting a parallel investigation into the crash.

According to the civil aviation ministry, the new panel will not substitute other ongoing inquiries but will focus on policy and procedural reforms. “The committee will focus on formulating SOPs for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future and will publish its report within three months,” the ministry said in a statement.

The committee includes senior officials from the ministries of civil aviation and home affairs, the Gujarat home department, Gujarat State Disaster Response Authority, Ahmedabad Police Commissionerate, Indian Air Force, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Intelligence Bureau, and Directorate of Forensic Science Services.

The panel has been empowered to include aviation experts, legal advisors, and accident investigators if needed. It will examine a wide range of factors including mechanical failure, human error, weather conditions, and regulatory compliance.

The committee will also assess the emergency response and coordination efforts during and after the crash. It will examine existing guidelines and past crash records to frame a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all central and state agencies to manage similar incidents.

It will have access to all relevant data, including cockpit voice and flight data recorders, air traffic control logs, maintenance records, and eyewitness accounts. In case foreign nationals or manufacturers are involved, the panel may collaborate with international agencies as well.

The civil aviation ministry said the committee will also suggest necessary policy changes, operational improvements, and training enhancements for aviation and emergency response stakeholders.