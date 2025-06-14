A five-storey bus stand complex, which includes a convention centre, will be built at the popular pilgrimage centre Parassinikadavu in Kannur district with ₹27 crore provided by KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board), said M V Govindan, MLA.

The entire complex will have a total area of 61,000 square feet. Bus bays and facilities to park buses would be provided. A total of 50 rooms on the ground and first floors would be set apart for commercial purposes. There would be 10 guest rooms and two dormitories on the first floor.

Facilities on the third floor would include gaming space, food court, convention centre and a co-working space incorporating a semi-open terrace.

Meanwhile, Govindan has sanctioned ₹2.84 crore from his constituency fund to beautify the sides of the road from Parassini bus stand to the bridge by constructing footpaths and installing decorative lamps. The government has also approved work on the ₹8-crore Vellikkeel Parassinikadavu corridor.

Another ₹5 crore has been earmarked for constructing a government guest house for accommodation of pilgrims. A plot measuring 50 cents in area owned by the Health Department has been transferred to the Public Works Department for the guest house.

There is also a plan to conduct more boat services at Parassini. “An amount of ₹2 crore has been allotted to purchase two airconditioned boats and ₹3.5 crore to improve the facilities at the boat jetty,” said Govindan.