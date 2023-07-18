Four die in two separate accidents in Kollam

Four people died in two separate accidents in Kollam on Tuesday.

In the first incident at Chavara, a young woman and a man died when a KSRTC bus coming in the wrong direction hit a bike they were travelling in. The deceased are S Shruthi (25), of Alappuzha, and Muhammad Nihal (25) of Kozhikode.

The accident took place at 4.45 am at Altharamoodu junction where the Kollam bypass starts on the national highway. A superfast bus going to Thiruvananthapuram hit the bike which was going to Alappuzha from Thiruvananthapuram.

A one-way system was introduced here as part of the development of the National Highway. But at night and early in the morning, vehicles violate this rule. The accident was caused by the bus taking the wrong route.

In the other accident that happened at midnight, two youths died in a collision between a bike and a scooter on the Paripally-Paravur road near the Paravur Kotuvankonam Ambika Makeup junction. The deceased are DYFI unit president Subin (31), a native of Paravur Nedungolam Punnamuk, and Vignesh (23), a native of Paripally Meenambalam.