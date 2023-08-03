Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Boat carrying 16 fishermen overturns at Muthalapozhi, 2 injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 03, 2023 07:07 AM IST Updated: August 03, 2023 07:51 AM IST
View of the Muthalapozhi navigation channel from the Muthalapozhi bridge. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvanathapuram: A boat carrying 16 fishermen overturned near the Muthalapozhi harbour on Thursday.

The fishing boat belonging a Varkala native overturned at around 6am on Thursday. All the fishermen swam to safety. Two were injured.

The accident comes amidst the delay in the dredging work at Muthalapozhi harbour to give the navigation channel necessary depth.

RELATED ARTICLES

At a high-level meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on July 31, in which three ministers including fisheries minister Saji Cherian were present, it was agreed that Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) will resume the dredging of sand from August 1.

Under an MoU signed with the Harbour Engineering Department (HED) in 2018, it is AVPPL's responsibility to dredge the 'navigation channel' and maintain its depth at 5 metres till 2024 May. The rocks that had slipped into the navigation channel should also have been removed by the AVPPL.

Neither dredging nor the removal of rocks was not carried out by the Adani Group after 2021.

Result: Sand brought in by both the sea and the lake is piling up on top of the rocks, increasing the viciousness of the waves and risk to motorised fishing boats. The estuary mouth had consumed the lives of 68 fishermen in the last decade. Four had lost their lives on a single day on July 10 this year.

The negligence of the Adani Group had earlier forced the HED to float tenders for the removal of boulders. The contractor who won the tender has refused to start work citing monsoon-related difficulties.

At the meeting on August 31, the Adani Group was once again told of its obligations and its representatives agreed to remove the boulders. The removal of rocks will take at least three weeks. So dredging proper will begin only next month.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.