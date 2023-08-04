Kochi to get third ro-ro vessel as CSML allots Rs 10cr

Kochi: The Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), an initiative by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has allocated Rs 10 crore for purchasing a new roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) vessel for Kochi Corporation. The Corporation has decided to enter into a tripartite agreement with the CSML and Cochin Shipyard for building the vessel.

Cochin Shipyard will be building the vessel. An advance of Rs 5 crore will be paid to the company to initiate the works, Corporation Mayor M Anilkumar told media here on Friday.

The CSML took the decision to release the fund at a board meet held two weeks ago. The decision was taken to address the long-pending water transport woes of Kochi residents. This will be the third such vessel to be operated by the urban local body.

The Cochin Shipyard has informed that it would cost Rs 15 lakh to build the ro-ro vessel. Mayor said the remaining fund will either be borne by the Corporation or found through other means.

It is expected to take at least one year to construct the vessel.

The mayor said he had appraised the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the difficulties faced by the people when he met the latter in Delhi last month.

"At present, only two ro-ro vessels can conduct service on Vypeen-Fort Kochi route as it is part of ship route. However, when one vessel needs repairs, the people face difficulties. The third ro-ro vessel will be of help during such situations," the mayor said.

The state government had allocated Rs 10 crore for buying a new ro-ro vessel for Kochi. However, the amount was allocated to the water transport department and the construction of the vessel got delayed due to procedural delays. This prompted the Corporation to seek the CSML's assistance.