Dr Vandana Das murder accused Sandeep dismissed from service

Kollam: The Kerala government on Saturday dismissed G Sandeep, the accused in the murder of Dr Vandana Das, from service. The decision came after rejecting his clarification on the matter, Manorama News reported.



Sandeep was a schoolteacher at Nedumpana UP School in Kollam. After being charged with the murder of the young doctor, he was suspended from his post following a department-level inquiry.

On May 10, Sandeep, who was taken to Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital for a medical examination, fatally stabbed house surgeon Vandana. Sandeep inflicted injuries on five others as well including cops.

Earlier, the Crime Branch submitted a chargesheet against Sandeep. He has been slapped with charges that attract the death penalty.

The chargesheet was filed after collecting as much evidence as possible during the investigation that lasted 83 days.