Alappuzha: A man died after his car caught fire in Mavelikkara's Kandiyoor on Monday.

The incident happened at 12.45 am on Monday.

Krishna Prakash (Kannan-35) from Kinnetum Kattil in Alappuzha's Karazhma, was living on rent at Pulimood Jyoti house. The car exploded with a loud noise while he was parking the vehicle at the house.

Krishna Prakash, who runs a computer firm near Mavelikara Girls School, is unmarried. He lived with his brother Sivaprakash.