Kerala state film awards row: Director approaches HC seeking inquiry against Ranjith

Kochi: A Malayalam movie director on Monday moved the Kerala High Court seeking an inquiry against Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman and filmmaker Ranjith over his alleged intervention to influence the Kerala State Film Awards jury. He also appealed to the court to revoke the recently declared annual state film awards for the year 2022.



Lijeesh Mullezhath, director of the movie 'Aakaashathinu Thaazhe', in a petition filed before the High Court, sought an enquiry and action against Ranjith. Mullezhath claimed that he was a victim of bias and nepotism by "the acts of Ranjith" and was entitled to be considered for the best positions of excellence in the Kerala State Awards For Malayalam Films and Writings On Cinema, 2022.

His plea is seeking an order to "set aside declaration of Kerala State Awards For Malayalam Films & Writings On Cinema 2022 dated 21-07-2023...(and) a direction or order directing the respondents 1&5 (Directorate of culture and Kerala police) to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action against the 3rd respondent (Ranjith)."

In the petition, Mullezhath cited the recent allegations of popular filmmaker Vinayan against Ranjith, which accused him of influencing the award committee. Vinayan had alleged that Ranjith misused his power as Academy Chairman and tried to prevent his latest movie 'Pathonpatham Noottandu' from receiving major awards. By releasing a purported voice clip of Nemom Pushparaj, one of the jury members who allegedly confirmed the interference of Ranjith in the award selection process, Vinayan had also challenged the chairman to refute the charges.

As the controversy erupted over the issue, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan had later rejected the allegation against the Academy Chairman and described Ranjith as a legend and gentleman. When reporters asked him about the controversy, Cheriyan had said that Ranjith has no role in the award selection process, and the entire responsibility was entrusted to the award jury headed by Bengali filmmaker Gautam Ghosh.

The minister had also defended the award winners and asked whether anyone could object to the best actor award given to superstar Mammootty.

"Others who performed equally well were given other awards, and it was all decided after carefully evaluating their performances and talent," he had said.

