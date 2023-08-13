Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate has served a notice to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran directing him to appear for interrogation in the cheating case in which the so-called dealer of fake antiques Monson Mavunkal is named as a key accused. He has been asked to report at the ED office in Kochi on August 18.



The central agency will summon Inspector General of Police G Lakshman and former Director General of Police S Surendran on August 14 and 16 respectively.

Earlier, the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police arrested K Sudhakaran and S Surendran over the case and released them on bail.

Sudhakaran was booked in the case after some of the complainants claimed that they handed over the money to Monson Mavunkal in the presence of Sudhakaran.

The issue had snowballed into a political controversy as images of Mavunkal, along with Sudhakaran, emerged. Sudhakaran had said he had gone to Mavunkal's residence for treatment, as the latter claimed to be a trained cosmetologist.

IG Lakshman is facing charges for trying to subvert the cheating case. He was suspended from service on November 10, 2021, after the Crime Branch found that he had maintained a close connection with Monson Mavunkal even after the fraud case made headlines.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch booked former DIG Surendran in the case after finding that a huge amount was transferred to his wife's bank account from Monson's account.

Monson Mavunkal is facing charges of swindling up to Rs 10 crore from several people. He had allegedly made false representations about himself and his business to various people and collected money from them.

VIPs like politicians and police officials landed in trouble after their photos with Mavunkal surfaced on social media.

Mavunkal from Cherthala, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested by the crime branch in September 2021.