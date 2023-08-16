'Govt's witch-hunt will not dissuade me': Mathew Kuzhalnadan

Ernakulam: Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Wednesday alleged that all those who questioned LDF government's erroneous ways and policies were being hunted down.

He was responding to reports that the government is initiating a Vigilance probe against him.

"I'll not take a step back even if this witch-hunt continues. I'll fight against the government's corruption in an uncompromising manner. Do not try to frighten me with a Vigilance case. I have the support of the public," he said.

"The government is using their power as a shield. The very government which was supposed to ensure justice to Harshina was denied justice. They are protecting the employees who failed their duty," he said while referring to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital patient who had a pair of scissors inside her stomach.

He was inaugurating Harshina's strike in front of the Secretariat.

Kuzhalnadan, who accused Kerala works minister P A Mohammed Riyas of hiding facts to protect his wife Veena Vijayan, daughter of CM Pinarayi Vijayan, landed in a controversy after CPM filed a case against him with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The complaint filed by CPM Ernakulam district committee president C N Mohanan alleged that Kuzhalnadan had undervalued his property to evade stamp duty.

Kuzhalnadan and his two partners registered the land on March 18, 2021, at Rajakumari sub-registrar office. In the registration documents, the land is valued at Rs 1.92 crore. But in his election affidavit, Kuzhalnadan claimed that he possess share of a land worth Rs 3.5 crore. Mohanan pointed out that the market value of the land is nearly Rs 7 crore.

Kuzhalnadan's election affidavit revealed that he possesses assets worth Rs 23 crore. He claimed that he earned the wealth from his law firms based in Dubai, Guwahati, Bengaluru and Kochi.

The Muvattupuzha MLA has made headlines recently after he was barred from Assembly when he tried to raise the issue of a private company paying money to Pinarayi's daughter Veena and her company. The payments were flagged by Income Tax Interim Settlement Board.

A controversy erupted after Malayala Manorama reported how CMRL paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to Veena between 2017 and 2020 without receiving any services from her firm.