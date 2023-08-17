Chennithala lambastes government for Kuzhalnadan 'witch-hunt'

Kozhikode: The state government has launched a witch-hunt against Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged.

The senior Congress leader was talking to the press at the district Congress committee office. It is absurd to think Kuzhalnadan can be silenced because he criticises the government, Chennithala said.

"The chief minister maintains silence on the 'monthly quota' controversy related to his daughter. The party secretary is trying to white-wash the corruption. Congress party is thinking to move legally," Chennithala told reporters.

According to him, the upcoming Puthuppally byelection is the semi-final contest before the 2024 Lok Sabha showdown.

"Puthuppally is a sure-shot constituency for the UDF. Chandy Oommen will register a historical win in the seat," the Congress leader said.

"Government, meantime, should launch a probe into the revelations of former Deshabhimani scribe G Sakthidaran," he added.

"The state government has failed to check rising prices," alleged Chennithala. "Not allotting Onam kits is unjust. The state government has been an utter failure in market interventions," Chennithala further added.