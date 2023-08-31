Blunders replace facts in school syllabus, CM slams centre for thwarting scientific temper

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has denounced the central government over its policies like the deletion of portions from the school syllabus. He pointed out that scientific temper and rational thinking are being challenged in India.



“ Though India scripted history by landing on the moon, deliberate attempts are being made to include blunders in school textbooks. Some people are trying to restore the practices which were opposed by our forefathers 100 years ago,” said the CM while inaugurating Sree Naryana Guru jayanti celebrations at Chempazhanthy here on Thursday.

“ India is the first country to land on the moon's south polar region. Amid making such a big leap in the field of science, issues related to superstitious beliefs are on the rise in our country. We are turning a big failure in building scientific temper. We should examine this issue by ourselves. Evolution theory was deleted from NCERT textbooks. Some blunders are included in the school syllabus in place of scientifically proven facts. We should defend such moves to thwart scientific temper while celebrating Guru's birth anniversary,” added Pinarayi Vijayan.

Training his gun on the centre, he pointed out the violence in Manipur and Haryana. The Kerala CM appealed to the public to realise the importance of human values while remembering Sree Narayana Guru.

He recollected the role of the renaissance movement which played a major role in transforming our society into a civilised one.

Taking to his Facebook post on the Guru's 169th birth anniversary, he noted that the the nation was passing through a time when politics of caste and religious hatred were posing a big challenge to society and therefore, it was more imperative now than ever to vigorously uphold the spiritual leader's teachings.

He said that people should try to overcome the challenges posed by the communal forces and become a society as envisioned by the Guru by taking strength from his visions and struggles.

(With PTI inputs)