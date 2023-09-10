PC George accuses Pinarayi Vijayan of framing Oommen Chandy in sexual assault case

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P C George has accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of framing late senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy in the sexual assault case related to solar scam.

PC George told Manorama News that the sexual assault survivor, who is the key accused in the solar scam, filed a complaint against Oommen Chandy on Pinarayi's direction.



“The complainant told me that she had visited Pinarayi through a mediator Nandakumar. She decided to file a sexual assault complaint against Oommen Chandy upon Pinarayi's direction. She also handed over a note mentioning the allegations to me and asked me to repeat the same while addressing the media. But I declined her request immediately. I had handed over the note to CBI,” PC George told Manorama News on Sunday.

He was reacting to the CBI report on conspiracy against Oommen Chandy in the case.