Dispropotionate asset complaint: Sudhakaran appears before vigilance

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 14, 2023 02:49 PM IST
K Sudhakaran
K Sudhakaran. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Kozhikode

KPCC President K Sudhakaran on Thursday appeared before the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Kozhikode on the complaint of his former driver Prashant Babu that he had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known source of income.

The vigilance had issued a notice to the schol principla seeking information on the salary and other benefits drawn by Sudhkaran's wife Smitha since 2001. She was a school teacher at Kannur Kadachira High School.

ED quizzing
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Sudhakaran again in the fraud case in which fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal is the key accused. The ED also examined Sudhakaran's bank deposits, property records etc.

After his interrogation, Sudhakaran said he has handed over all the documents requested by the ED and that he would be present even if he was called 10 times as he has nothing to hide.

