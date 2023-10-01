Idukki Dam security breach: CB to push for Red Notice to get accused out of UAE

Idukki: The Crime Branch (CB) plans to get a red corner notice issue through Interpol to bring an NRI youth for questioning over alleged breach of security at the Cheruthoni Dam in Idukki on July 22.

The Ottappalam native had flown back to UAE after the incident and the state police failed to bring him back by persuading his relatives.

The Crime Branch that took over the case is expected to contact Interpol through the CBI unit in Delhi. Idukki Crime Branch's DySP K Sadan is the new investigating officer.

The security breach had come to the notice of the dam officials on September 4. The youth placed 11 locks on the foundation of the high-mast lights and poured a liquid on the iron ropes used to raise the dam's shutters.

Idukki CI Satheesh Kumar S, who initially investigated the case, found that the youth, who works in the UAE, had visited the dam while on a vacation. The youngster's relatives told the cops that he took treatment for delusional disorder.

He had allegedly bought nearly 500 medium-sized locks from shops in Cheruthoni. Two persons, who were in contact with the accused, were questioned.

The Idukki SP had asked the DGP to set up a special team for probe the youth's motive.

Meanwhile, the deputy chief engineer of KSEB, who inspected all five shutters of the dam earlier this month, said the metal wires were working properly and there were no safety issues with the shutters either.