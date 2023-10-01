Karuvannur probe ED's effort to pave way for Suresh Gopi in Thrissur: MV Govindan

Kannur: Training his guns on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over its probe into the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam, CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday alleged that the Central agency was trying to pave the way for actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi to win the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

Govindan was inaugurating a public meeting held to commemorate former CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in Kannur.

"The ED investigation is to set the stage for Suresh Gopi. BJP began their preparations in this regard and they will be organising campaign marches from one cooperative bank to another in Thrissur district in the coming days,” alleged Govindan.

The CPM state secretary added that his party will resist this move aimed at tarnishing the LDF government, CPM and its leadership. "ED had claimed that lakhs of rupees were credited to the account of P R Aravindakshan's (a CPM leader in Thrissur) mother. But, it was found to be a lie later. The investigation agency went to the extent of spreading baseless allegations against a 91-year-old woman who lives on a monthly pension of only Rs1,600,” he said.

With regard to Aravindakshan being subjected to physical torture by ED sleuths during interrogation, Govindan asked when the agency possessed the power to manhandle individuals like the police.

“They (ED officials) have to find scientific evidence. After registering a case against Aravindakshan, ED is trying to book false cases against other CPM leaders too. It wouldn't be a surprise if ED registers a case even against the late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan,” he said.

Govindan earlier claimed that the ED investigation into the cooperative bank fraud was politically motivated and a move to tarnish the cooperative sector in Kerala. He further said the Central government wanted to divert the huge deposits in cooperative banks to multi-state cooperative banks, which are controlled by the Centre.

Meanwhile, the Indian Muslim League (IUML), the second largest ally in the opposition UDF, also raised similar allegations to the CPM.

Speaking to the media on Saturday in Kannur, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty echoed the opinion of the CPM that the central agency's probe would weaken the cooperative sector in the state. However, he said any scams in the sector should not be justified.

He added that a detailed discussion is required about the recent incidents in the cooperative sector. UDF has called a meeting of all its members in the cooperative sector in Thiruvananthapuram on October 4.