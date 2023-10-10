Bomb hurled at jeep in front of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

Kozhikode: A petrol bomb was hurled at a jeep parked in front of the Kozhikode Medical College in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Two men who arrived in a bike threw the bomb at the jeep parked in front of the casualty wing of the Kozhikode MCH. The incident occurred at 2.30 am.

According to police, the attack followed a conflict between two criminal gangs in Poovattumparambil. One man injured in the fight had been brought to the medical college for treatment in the jeep. The police have taken five people from both sides into custody.

The fight ensued after one of the gangs identified the accused in a case for the Kunnamangalam police and was arrested. Earlier, they helped the accused get bail in a criminal case, police told Onmanorama.