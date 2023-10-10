Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Bomb hurled at jeep in front of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2023 09:51 AM IST Updated: October 10, 2023 10:12 AM IST
The jeep at which the petrol bomb was hurled. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A petrol bomb was hurled at a jeep parked in front of the Kozhikode Medical College in the wee hours of Tuesday.
Two men who arrived in a bike threw the bomb at the jeep parked in front of the casualty wing of the Kozhikode MCH. The incident occurred at 2.30 am.

According to police, the attack followed a conflict between two criminal gangs in Poovattumparambil. One man injured in the fight had been brought to the medical college for treatment in the jeep. The police have taken five people from both sides into custody.

The fight ensued after one of the gangs identified the accused in a case for the Kunnamangalam police and was arrested. Earlier, they helped the accused get bail in a criminal case, police told Onmanorama.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.