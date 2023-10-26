'Today is the last day of indiscipline,' Satheesan tells warring groups in Wayanad Congress

Wayanad: Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan, came down heavily on the Wayanad District Congress Committee for the ongoing intra-party conflicts that have spilled over to the public domain.

Addressing a Congress convention at Kalpetta here on Thursday, Satheesan said: “Today is the last day of indiscipline and conflicts among the leaders of the party in the district. This is the end of it all.” With party workers greeting his comments with a loud applause, Satheesan continued: “If somebody feels that I am threatening, it is true, I mean it. I am telling this with the permission of the party president,” he said and looked in the direction of KPCC president K Sudhakaran who was present.

Satheesan was referring to the ongoing infighting between two camps headed by former DCC president IC Balakrishnan MLA and the incumbent, ND Appachan. Both camps have been raising allegations.

Recently a mobile phone conversation between leaders, in which Balakrishnan showered abuses on veteran leader Appachan for his failure to attend a programme organised by him, was leaked on social media portraying the Congress leadership in the district in bad light. The state Congress leadership received numerous complaints from both camps demanding action.

Adding to the woes of the Congress leadership, another prominent Congress leader KK Abraham, a former KPCC general secretary, was accused in the multi-crore loan scam at Pulppalli Primary Cooperative Bank.

Abraham, a former president of the co-operative bank, was arrested recently after the suicide of a farmer whose land was pledged without his knowledge to avail a huge loan allegedly by the office bearers of the bank with the connivance of the staff.

Moreover, defying the leadership, a group of leaders contested against the official panel in an election to the Urban Co-operative Bank, Sulthan Bathery. The dissenting group emerged victorious, while the district leadership cut a sorry figure amid party workers. KPCC has been on with organising district-level conventions across the state.