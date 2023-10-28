Woman journalist files complaint against Suresh Gopi over misbehaviour

Kozhikode: Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi has landed in trouble after allegedly misbehaving with a woman journalist while addressing the media here on Friday. According to reports, the woman has filed a complaint with Kozhikode City Police Commissioner and Kerala Women's Commission over the incident. In her complaint, she alleged that Suresh Gopi placed his hand on her shoulder and repeated the same even after she pushed his hand away twice.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Women's Commission has sought a detailed report from the police after receiving a complaint from the journalist. Women's Commission chairperson P Sathidevi observed that it is a case of serious nature and strict action will be taken against those who try to attack the complainant through social media.

The former Rajya Sabha MP has come under fire after video of the incident surfaced on social media. The Kerala Union of Working Journalists also sought an apology from him over the incident. Following this, Suresh Gopi issued an apology and claimed that he had treated the woman journalist affectionately like a father and never intended to be disrespectful.

But reacting to his response, the woman journalist said that it was not an apology but only an explanation. She declared that she would not step back from the legal proceedings as no other woman journalist should experience such behaviour from anyone in future.

He touched inappropriately, says complainant

“ When I asked him about his candidacy in the Lok Sabha election, he placed his hand on my shoulder and stroked it. I was shocked. I stepped back to make him take off his hands. Being a journalist, I had planned to ask several questions to him. So, I continued to shoot my questions one by one. But he responded in the same way. I was not comfortable with his touch. It was unbearable for me. I was addressing Suresh Gopi as a politician. I was not there for a friendly talk,” said the journalist.

“ I found his behaviour really embarrassing. I have heard that many women journalists have faced similar situations from various people. So, being a journalist I have to address this issue. I have been in this profession for over 15 years. I have decided to take legal action against him,” she added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sobha Surendran alleged that Minister Mohammed Riyas is behind the controversy as he is targetting Suresh Gopi for his involvement in the protest against the Karuvannur bank scam.