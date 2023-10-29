Kochi: The state police chief Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb has confirmed that an IED (improvised explosive device) was used in the explosion at Zamra Convention and Exhibition Centre at Kalamassry in Kochi on Sunday. According to reports, the probe team has recovered the remains of the IED from the hall.



Addressing the media, DGP said that a preliminary investigation revealed that an IED device was used for the blast. A special team will be constituted for the probe, he added. He also warned people against spreading unconfirmed news on social media. He said the police would take strict action against those found spreading fake news.

A full team of the NIA investigators are at the spot, sources said. There were reports that an IED kept inside a tiffin box caused to the blast. Sources also said that police have found CCTV visuals of a car speeding out of the centre just before the blast. The probe team suspect the person who planted the IED might have been driving the car.

The police revealed that an IED was used in the blast minutes after the Union home ministry confirmed that low-intensity explosives were used for the multiple blasts.

Police appealed the people to leave from the spot immediately for conducting detailed examination. Photo: Manorama

The National Investigation Agency is likely to take over the probe, sources said. Police have sealed the hall where the blast took place on Sunday morning. Detailed inspection by the forensic team, fingerprint experts, fire force and the bomb squad is currently in progress.

Police have taken complete control of the convention centre following the blast. The district authority has arranged vehicles to transport participants to the prayer meeting. The police asked them to leave the spot immediately and told them that their belongings inside the hall would be safe.

Detailed inspection by the forensic team, fingerprint experts, fire force and the bomb squad is currently in progress. Photo: Manorama

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation after contacting the Chief Minister. He has instructed the NIA and National Security Guard to initiate an inquiry into the incident.

One person was killed and 36 people were injured in the blast. Eighteen people have been admitted to Govt. Medical College Hospital in Kochi, while others are in private hospitals. Among the injured, three including a child are in critical condition. According to reports, the person who was killed in the explosion has not been identified yet.