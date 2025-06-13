As many as 265 people have died in the tragic air crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday after a London-bound Air India flight crashed into a residential area shortly after take-off.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI-171 to London Gatwick, was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members when it collided with a staff hostel for medical personnel, setting off a massive blaze. Police officials confirmed that 265 bodies had been transported to hospitals, suggesting that at least 24 fatalities occurred on the ground.

An AFP journalist on the scene reported seeing scorched remains being recovered and a portion of the aircraft's fuselage hanging off a damaged building. Emergency personnel and sniffer dogs searched through the debris well into Friday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai stated, “265 bodies have reached the hospital.”

Air India, in a statement issued late Thursday, confirmed the deaths of 241 people on board and said one person had miraculously survived. “We regret to inform that of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities.”

The sole survivor, a British national of Indian origin, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. “Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones,” the airline added.

The aircraft had taken off from Ahmedabad at 1.38 pm. The passenger manifest included 169 Indian citizens, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. The crew included two pilots and ten cabin staff.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the tragedy, saying, “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words.” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident “devastating,” while King Charles III said he was “desperately shocked.”

Meanwhile, the authorities have launched a formal inquiry into the cause of the accident. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, “Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB),” and added that the probe would follow guidelines set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Investigative teams from the UK and the US have offered their support. Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer, said it is coordinating with Air India and working to collect more details on the crash.

The Tata Group, which owns Air India, has announced financial assistance of ₹10 million for each victim’s family and committed to covering medical expenses for those injured.

Air India has activated emergency helpline numbers, 1800 5691 444 for domestic callers and +91 8062779200 for international inquiries, to provide information and assistance to affected families.