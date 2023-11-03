Furniture warehouse catches fire in Kozhikode; no casualties

Kozhikode: A major fire broke out at a warehouse of a furniture shop at Kannamparambu in Kallai here on Friday evening causing panic among the workers inside the building. No casualties were reported. Migrant workers who were working on the first floor of the building had a narrow escape from the flames. Five fire tenders from different fire stations were deployed to douse the fire.



"Electricity supply to the building has been disconnected and gas cylinders have been removed from the building, said a fire force official.

The furniture manufacturing unit which works for High Design and Ken Wood international furniture manufacturers in Azheekkal Road in Kallai caught fire around 5.30 pm on Friday. Chemmangad police and fire units from Meenchanda and Beach rushed to the spot to put down the flames.

Major parts of the building including the roof were gutted in the fire, said a witness.

"Apart from furniture, wooden materials and other tools kept inside the building were also charred. Nearby coconut trees also caught fire," he added.

According to reports, some local people spotted the fire at first and alerted the fire force and police. It is learnt that migrant workers inside the building managed to flee from the building immediately after the fire broke out.