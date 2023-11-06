Widespread rains likely in Kerala during next 5 days: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: Widespread rainfall is expected in Kerala during the next five days according to a prediction by The India Meteorological Department (IMD). This is due to a cyclonic circulation prevailing over northern Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas. As a result of the same, widespread moderate to medium rainfall is likely in Kerala during the next five days, the IMD said.

It also said that heavy rains were likely at isolated places in the state between November 6 and 9. In the last month, most parts of Kerala received normal rainfall with a few receiving much more than that. The districts of Alappuzha and Ernakulam received excess rainfall, while Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta got large excess rainfall, according to data on IMD website.

Wayanad was the only district in the state which received deficient rainfall in the last one month upto November 5. Excess rainfall means a 20 per cent to 59 per cent increase from the normal value for the season. Large excess indicates an increase of 60 per cent and more rainfall from the normal value.

(With inputs from PTI)