Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Punishment or favour? Kodi Suni moved to Tavanur Central Jail

Our Correspondent
Published: November 10, 2023 09:34 AM IST
Kodi Suni. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Kodi Suni, the convict in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case, has been subjected to 'severe punishment' by the Prisons Department in connection with the unleashing of a riot after attacking the employees of the Viyyur high-security prison.

Suni has now been shifted from Viyyur Prison to Tavanur Central Jail. Though Suni had repeatedly raised the demand to shift him from Viyyur for the past three years, it could not be implemented as the court did not allow it. Suni's demand was fulfilled when he was shifted to Tavanur after the riots in Viyyur. With this, the move to shift Suni to Kannur Central Jail has also become active.

RELATED ARTICLES

A riot broke out inside the high-security prison the other day under the leadership of two quotation heads, including Suni, alleging that an insufficient quantity of food was being served to them in the prison. A prisoner and a jailer were injured in the clashes.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.