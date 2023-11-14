Fist fight in school: Police register case against NTU leader

Kozhikode: The police have registered a case against National Teachers’ Union (NTU) district leader Shaji in connection with a fist fight that erupted during a staff council meeting at Eravannur AUP School here on Monday.



The Kakkur police booked Shaji on the charge of assault and unlawful intrusion after teachers filed a complaint against him. Shaji is a teacher at Poloor ALP school and his wife, Suprina, teaches at Eravannur AUP School.

Shaji reportedly arrived at the school to pick up his wife and son when the staff council meeting was in session. A statement from the school said Shaji attacked the teachers and threatened them after intruding into the staff council meeting.

The statement said the staff council meeting was convened to discuss a parents’ complaint that Suprina had slapped their ward. Reportedly, Suprina raised a complaint against another teacher but an inquiry found the charges baseless.

During the staff council meeting, Suprina reportedly called her husband and he turned up and assaulted the teachers, the statement said. The School PTA condemned the incident.

At least 7 people, including 6 teachers of the school, were injured in the incident.

The visuals of the fight between Shaji and the teachers were out on social media. Shaji and Suprina alleged that they were the victims and were attacked by the other teachers. Shaji is a district-level leader of the NTU and Suprina is a treasurer of the sub-district committee of the organisation.