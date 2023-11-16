Unfazed by MVD crackdown, Robin bus to resume inter-state service

Karukachal: “Don’t try to frame me, citing the rules. What I follow while operating my bus are these very same rules,” says Baby Gireesh of Parayil in Idamaruk near Pala. His bus, named Robin, made headlines when it was seized by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) while operating a service from Pathanamthitta to Coimbatore with an All India permit.

After a hiatus, the bus is slated to resume the inter-state service to Coimbatore from today onwards.

Timeline of ‘legal entanglements’

Baby Gireesh launched the service on August 30 and went on to operate it for two days. On September 1, the MVD Motor Vehicles Department officials subjected the bus to inspection when it entered the Ranni bus stand in the morning and cancelled its fitness certificate.

Among the lapses that were highlighted during this inspection varied from the use of a thinner viper blade, loosening of a nut that fixes the mud flap, and releasing of air while applying breaks to even the wear and tear of rubber underneath the footrest of passengers. These lapses were fixed in 45 days and the bus once again successfully attended a fitness test.

The service resumed on October 16, but as it reached Ranni, the MVD intercepted yet again. The bus was seized citing a violation of the permit under ‘Section Rule 207’. A video footage of the episode, live-streamed through the official social media page of the bus operator, soon went viral and triggered a torrent of reactions as it was for the second time in two months that the service was being intercepted. The Ranni magistrate court, however, soon ordered to return of the bus to its owner.

What Baby Gireesh has to say

“I am operating the service strictly in line with the existing rules and regulations. This is my profession and I have paid all the amount due to the state exchequer. Complaints have been lodged with the Advocate General and Chief Secretary against the officials who deliberately attempted to intercept the bus service. A decision on the future course of action will depend on their responses.”

Baby Gireesh became an entrepreneur by taking over the Erumely-Ernakulam Express bus service in 1999 and expanded to 11 bus services across Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts. His right hand and right leg were rendered immobile after a bike accident in 2007.

He was forced to sell off five buses in 2014 when the government decided to take over long-haul services. The Covid outbreak dealt yet another blow as Baby Gireesh had no other option but to sell of his remaining buses except the Erumely-Ernakulam flagship service. He has now launched the Pathanamthitta- Coimbatore service by purchasing a new bus.