Former LDF candidate from Aluva Shelna Nishad passes away

Kochi: Shelna Nishad (36), the LDF candidate who contested from the Aluva constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections, passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday. She was undergoing treatment for cancer.

The daughter of M V Hussain of Chemmannur in Thrissur, Shelna married Nishad Ali, who is the son of six-time Congress MLA K Mohammed Ali. Shelna lost the 2021 polls to Congress' Anwar Sadath.

Shelna was a member of the team that designed the Kochi Metro stations. An alumnus of the Thiruvananthapuram College of Engineering, she has won prizes in several art competitions at the college level. She was also one of the organisers of various programmes conducted by the Indian Institute of Architects.