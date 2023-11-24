Malayalam writer P Valsala laid to rest with state honours

Kozhikode: Malayalam writer P Valsala was laid to rest with state honours here on Friday. The cremation was held at the electric crematorium at West Hill around 4 pm.

Her son, Arun Maroli, performed the last rites. Valsala, 85, had died Tuesday night at a private hospital in Mukkom here.

Earlier on the day, the mortal remains were kept for public homage at her residence at Vellimadukunnu and the Town Hall.

Several public figures paid their last respects to the celebrated writer. Additional District Magistrate paid homage and placed a wreath on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas.

For the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, where Valsala had served as a chairperson, CP Aboobacker and Asokan Charuvil placed the wreath. Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip, Thottathil Raveendran MLA and writers K P Ramanunni, V R Sudheesh, K T Kunhikkannan, Asokan Charuvil and Babu Parassery were among those who paid their respects.

Valsala was a recipient of numerous literary honours, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Ezhuthachan Puraskaram and Muttathu Varkey Award among others. She wrote 17 novels and over 25 anthologies of short stories.