CUSAT mourns demise of students, postpones exams scheduled for Nov 27

Kochi: The Cochin University of Science and Technology on Sunday condoled the tragic death of four people including three students who were killed in a stampede that occurred during the musical concert organised in connection with 'Dhishna' Tech Fest on Saturday. The university has cancelled classes and examinations on Monday (November 25) to mourn the demise of the three students. In the official press release, the university confirmed that the revised date of the examinations will be announced later.



The university has suspended the classes at the School of Engineering, for three days. The School will reopen for regular classes on Thursday (November 30).

A condolence meeting will be held in the auditorium of the School of Management Studies on Monday at 10 am.

Athul Thampi (23), Sara Thomas (19), Ann Rifta Roy (20) and Albin Joseh were killed in the stampede. Athul, Sara and Ann are second-year engineering students at CUSAT. Albin Joseph, a native of Mundoor, Palakkad, also lost life in the accident.

Athul Thampi is a second-year student at the Division of Civil Engineering, while

Sara and Ann are second-year students in the Division of Electronics and Communication.

Two injured students, Sheba and Geethanjali are in critical condition at Aster Medcity. The condition of 36 students who are recovering at various hospitals is stable. The rest of the injured students have been discharged, confirmed the university.

CUSAT Vice Chancellor declared that the university will take action to avoid such tragedies in the future.

“This is a day of great sadness for the CUSAT family. The untimely demise of three young, brilliant minds is an unparalleled loss for the university. I offer my deepest sympathy to their families and near ones. The accident that happened in connection with the tech fest was an unfortunate incident. The University will ensure that no such untoward incidents happen in the future. The University is committed to the well-being of the students and will do everything to support the friends, family and wider student and staff community who are affected by the loss,” he said in his condolence message.

Athul's funeral will be held at 3.30 pm on Sunday at St. John’s Orthodox Church in Vadakara near Koothattukulam. Sara's last rites will be performed at a church in Thamarassery on Monday. Ann Rifta Joy's mortal remains are kept at Paravur Taluk Hospital as her mother who is working in Italy is expected to reach Kerala by Monday. According to reports, her funeral will be held on Tuesday.