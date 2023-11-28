Payment of ticket fares to go digital in KSRTC buses

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will introduce digital payments for tickets starting in January. Passengers can pay the ticket fare on the bus by using travel, credit, and debit cards, as well as through Google Pay and QR codes. This arrangement aims to address issues such as the need to provide balance amounts to passengers and the necessity to keep an adequate amount of change. Digital tickets will be issued to passengers on their mobile phones.

A contract has been signed with a private company named "Chalo App" to implement the project. The bus tracking feature in the app will enable passengers to ascertain the current location of a bus. Android ticket machines equipped with these features will be used on buses.

The KSRTC is required to pay 13 paise to Chalo App for each ticket issued. The app also possesses data analysis capabilities, allowing authorities to identify crowded buses. The app will also provide the KSRTC with precise data on season ticket sales and free passes. A trial run of the facility is scheduled to be conducted by the end of December. Several road transport corporations, including the one in Mumbai, have already launched ticketing services through Chalo App.