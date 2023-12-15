Veteran Congress leader K P Viswanathan passes away

Thrissur: Veteran Congress leader and former minister KP Viswanathan passed away on Friday. He was 83.

He served as the Minister for Forests & Wildlife from 1991-1994 and 2004-2005. He was born on April 22, 1940 to Kallayil Pangan and Parukutty in Kunnamkulam taluk of Thrissur district. After his primary education, he graduated from Kerala Varma College, Thrissur. He was also a lawyer.

He entered politics through the Youth Congress. He was the Thrissur District President of the Youth Congress from 1967 to 1970.

He has won the Assembly election from Kunnamkulam in 1977, 1980 and 1987. He won from Kodakara constituency in 1987, 1991, 1996, 2001. He also fought from Kodakara in 2006 and 2011 assembly elections but lost to C Ravindranath of CPM.

Vishwanathan also served as President, Thrissur District Co-Operative Bank (1972), State Coconut Farmer’s Federation; Member, KPCC (from 1972), KPCC Executive, KPCC Election Committee, Khadi Board (1971-80), KSRTC Director Board (1971-75), Kerala State Co-operative Union Managing Committee (1972-84); Director Kerala State Co-Operative Bank (1974-88) and Secretary, Congress Parliamentary Party (1980), DCC, Thrissur (1970-87).