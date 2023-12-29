Crime Branch does evidence collection with Maoist activist Unnimaya in Kozhikode

The Crime Branch on Thursday took Maoist activist Unnimaya on a trail of evidence collection in Kozhikode in 11 cases against her.

Unnimaya was arrested by the Thunderbolts special forces from Wayanad in the second week of November.

The evidence collection was done at high ranges and regions bordering the forest in the district such as Muthappan Puzha near Thiruvambadi, Koorottupara in Kodenchery Panchayat, Mele Maruthilavu near Thamarassery, Valliyad near Villiappalli, Mattikkunnu in Puthuppadi Panchayat, Perambra Estate and Pirukkanathodu near Perambra, Seethappara, which is part of Peruvannamuzhi Forest Division and Pirukkanthodu in the Maruthonkara Panchayat.

District Crime Branch DySP Pramod led the team that was assisted by personnel of the Thunderbolts.

The Crime Branch's period of custody of Unnimaya will lapse on December 29. She will be presented before the Principal Sessions Court today.

Unnimaya was captured with Chandru of the CPI (Maoist) Banasura Dalam during an encounter. The Thunderbolts claimed to have seized weapons from them. Two suspected Maoists, identified as Sundari and Latha, managed to escape. The Crime Branch did an evidence collection with Chandru at eight places last week.