Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Crime Branch does evidence collection with Maoist activist Unnimaya in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 29, 2023 12:38 AM IST
Maoist activist Unnimaya (t-shirt) is taken by the Crime Branch and Thunderbolts for evidence collection in Kozhikode district on Thursday. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

The Crime Branch on Thursday took Maoist activist Unnimaya on a trail of evidence collection in Kozhikode in 11 cases against her.

Unnimaya was arrested by the Thunderbolts special forces from Wayanad in the second week of November.

The evidence collection was done at high ranges and regions bordering the forest in the district such as Muthappan Puzha near Thiruvambadi, Koorottupara in Kodenchery Panchayat, Mele Maruthilavu near Thamarassery, Valliyad near Villiappalli, Mattikkunnu in Puthuppadi Panchayat, Perambra Estate and Pirukkanathodu near Perambra, Seethappara, which is part of Peruvannamuzhi Forest Division and Pirukkanthodu in the Maruthonkara Panchayat.

RELATED ARTICLES

District Crime Branch DySP Pramod led the team that was assisted by personnel of the Thunderbolts.

The Crime Branch's period of custody of Unnimaya will lapse on December 29. She will be presented before the Principal Sessions Court today.

Unnimaya was captured with Chandru of the CPI (Maoist) Banasura Dalam during an encounter. The Thunderbolts claimed to have seized weapons from them. Two suspected Maoists, identified as Sundari and Latha, managed to escape. The Crime Branch did an evidence collection with Chandru at eight places last week.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.