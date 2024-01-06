Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kannur man arrested in multi-crore investment fraud case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 06, 2024 08:05 PM IST
Rahul Chakrapani, the owner of the Royal Travancore Farmers Producers Co was arrested amid the depositors' protest. Photo: Special arrangements
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: Kannur Police on Saturday arrested Rahul Chakrapani, the owner of the Royal Travancore Farmers Producers Co, in connection with a multi-crore investment fraud case.

He was taken into custody from the company's head office at Chettipady here on Friday in a case registered by Kannur Town Police.

After receiving information that Chakrapani had arrived at the company head office, many depositors reached the office and demanded their money back. Before the protest got out of hand, police took him into custody. After hours of interrogation, his arrest was recorded on Saturday, police said.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Kannur-based Royal Travancore was formed in 2021. It received crores of rupee as deposits from farmers and merchants after they promised to pay high interest, investigators said.

But when the promises were not met, two people from Kannur filed a case against the company and Chakrapani. In one case, a man from Aroli here said he was cheated of his Rs 10 lakh. He neither received the promised interest nor the money invested. In another case, the complainant said he lost Rs 3.6 lakh.

Similar cases were registered against the man at various stations in the district, police said.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.