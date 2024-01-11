Makaravilakku festival: TDB says won't restrict any pilgrim from camping in Sabarimala

Pathanamthitta: The Travancore Devaswom Board has made elaborate arrangements at Sabarimala ahead of the Makaravilakku festival which falls on January 15. Talking to the media here on Thursday, TDB chairman P Prasanth asserted that devotees will not be restricted from camping in the hill shrine and premises to take part in the annual festival.



A total of 10 areas including Malikappuram temple premises will be opened for the devotees to witness the 'Makara Jyothi'.

“ Devaswom board will provide water and snacks to pilgrims who are reaching the shrine on January 14 and 15. We have collected nearly 40 lakh biscuit packets in Pandithavalam area alone for this purpose. Neither the devaswom officials nor the police will restrict any pilgrims here,” said the TDB chairman.

More security personnel have reached Sannidhanam as part of the arrangements ahead of the festival. Police and various department officials have examined the security of various viewpoints including Pampa hilltop.

TDB has been expecting a huge rush of pilgrims similar to last year in this Makaravilakku festival too. Meanwhile, the TDB suspended spot bookings from January 10 and limited virtual queue bookings to 50,000 on January 14 and 40,000 on January 15 as part of the crowd management. It is learnt that nearly one lakh people are visiting the hill shrine regularly with the commencement of the Makaravilakku season.