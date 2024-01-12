Agricultural services expert Dr Ani S Das collapses and dies during Doordarshan programme

Dr Ani S Das, who led various projects in the state government's Animal Husbandry Department, collapsed and died while participating in a television programme on Friday.

He was participating in Doordarshan's Krishi Darshan programme around 6.30 pm when he tragically collapsed.

Dr Das, who was a native of Kadakkal in Kollam district, had been serving as the Executive Director of the Centre for Bioresources and Agricultural Services.

He was the Managing Director of Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB), Kerala Feeds Limited and other state government undertakings.

According to InSC International Publishers, Dr Das was a successful management guru and veterinarian. He is credited with bringing noticeable changes in the functioning of Meat Products of India and setting up high-tech livestock farms of KLDB.

He was a recipient of the Indira Priyadarshini Award in 2012 and the Rajiv Gandhi Shiromani Award in 2009 to name a few.