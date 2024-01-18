Groom on a camel: Kannur police books 26 people for disrupting traffic

Kannur: A groom riding a camel has landed in trouble in Kerala's Kannur district for causing traffic disruption. The local police booked the groom and 25 people in the wedding procession.



Police said that the groom Riswan, a native of Valapattanam, and his companions were booked by Chakkarakkal police after he led a camel procession to his wedding venue earlier this week.

A Muslim wedding in Kannur, Kerala, became a shameful spectacle as the groom arrived on a camel and his family and guests blocked the main road to the airport. The police arrived and scattered the barat. The bride's family refused to let in the groom unless he dismounted from the… pic.twitter.com/otPtLBbgOW — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) January 17, 2024

The camel procession, accompanied by cracker bursting and band music, resulted in traffic snarls on a busy road, causing vehicles heading to the airport and an ambulance to get stuck.

Responding to complaints from locals, the police arrived at the scene and forcibly cleared those causing the traffic block. Subsequently, a case was registered against 26 people, including the groom, for charges of unlawful assembly and causing a traffic block, police said. The visuals of the controversial camel ride has gone viral on various social media platforms.

(With PTI inputs.)