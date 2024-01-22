Ram Temple: CPM leaders, celebrities in Kerala share Constitution Preamble denouncing BJP's political ploy

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP government's big political game behind Ayodhya Ram temple consecration triggered heated discussions on social media. Apart from some politicians, several celebrities took to their social media pages expressing strong disappointment over the central government's move that challenges India's secularism. Marking their protest, they have shared the Preamble of the Constitution on their social media pages to remind the central government of the importance of secularism in India.



Taking to his Facebook page, former MLA and CPM leader M Swaraj alleged that BJP has turned Lord Ram into a mere political tool.

“Stolen God. Sri Ram of devotees has been stolen. Godse who killed the Father of Nation also ran off with Ram.

Minister for local self-government MB Rajesh wrote down the statements of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Ambedkar on the need to avoid religion from politics. He also quoted writer T Padmanabhan's recent remark on turning Lord Ram into a best-selling commodity in India while sharing the Preamble of the Constitution on his Facebook page.

Malayalam film actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rima Kallingal, Divya Prabha, directors Aashiq Abu, Jeo Baby, Kamal KM and singer Sooraj Santhosh were among the celebrities who dared to mark their protest with the preamble.

On Sunday, Muslim League state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal also criticised the BJP for using Lord Ram's name for political gains.

Amid the grand celebrations of the Ayodhya temple, the BJP government has come under fire for playing Hindutva politics behind the temple as well as consciously forgetting the controversial Babri Masjid demolition.