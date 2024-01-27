'Get a check-up done, there are many kinds of health issues,' Kerala CM tells Governor Khan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to get a thorough health check and introspect whether he meets the standards required for his position.

During a press conference Saturday evening, Vijayan unleashed a barrage of attacks on Governor Khan, who staged an unprecedented roadside sit-in demanding action against SFI activists, who raised slogans and raised banners during his visit to Nilamel in Kollam.

Following the incident, the Union Home Ministry provided Governor Khan with Z-plus security that will be manned by the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force). Kerala CM has claimed this has placed Governor Khan in a bracket with a few RSS activists.

"It is weird. He is the head of this state and in a position that gives him the most security. He says he doesn't want that security. Few in Kerala already have such security from the Centre. They are Sundaran Govindan in Kodungallur, Sujith in Aluva, Sudi in Alangad, Ramachandran from Aluva and Sajeevan from Kodungallur. They are RSS activists. Now Arif Mohammed Khan has joined that list," Vijayan said.

The Kerala Chief Minister has accused Governor Khan of misusing his position by acting in a manner never before seen in the country. "Does a person in power step onto the streets to ask protest banners to be removed? Has anyone seen such a thing? Has Kerala or the country seen such a person?"

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan protests outside tea shop in Nilamel on January 27, 2024 following SFI's black flag protest. Photo: Manorama

Vijayan claimed that he too has met with protests on the road, but has never reacted like the Governor. "The point is how should those in power react to protests... in such situations, one has to take a judicious call. It can't be taught like the alphabet in school. I think he has failed to grasp it in his lengthy life cycle. "We expect those in power to show democratic decency, maturity and wisdom. He needs to introspect if he has any shortcomings."

Health check advised

The other day, Governor Khan wrapped up his policy address in the state Assembly in a little over a minute. It was widely criticised by the ruling front and the opposition. Today, the chief minister dug it up.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker AN Shamseer meet Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Photo: PRD

"Technically, the first and last line of the address is considered enough. But all these things are a kind of a challenge thrown at Kerala. It is not against any particular party, but an insult to the state and the Constitution of the country," said Vijayan before pausing to add, "He doesn't have time to deliver the policy address but has plenty of time to sit in on the road. Bhesh!".

With a wry smile, the chief minister then said: "He says he is healthy, I don't think anyone suspects that. But it would be advisable to get a health check done because there are many kinds of health issues."