Jail superintendent found dead in well at residence in Vizhinjam

Vizhinjam: A sub-jail superintendent was found dead in the well at his residence here at Venganoor.

The deceased, M Surendran (55), was the superintendent at the special sub-jail at Kunchalummood near Karamana. The incident happened on Monday afternoon and Surendran was only four months away from retirement.

The Fire and Rescue brigade along with local people retrieved Surendran from the well, but was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, said Vizhinjam police. The preliminary conclusion revealed no suspicions regarding the death of the superintendent, police added.

Surendran was appointed as the superintendent of the Thiruvananthapuram special sub-jail while serving as the assistant superintendent at the Neyyattinkara special sub-jail.

As said by the relatives of the deceased, Surendran was under severe mental stress for the past few days and had sought medical treatment. Relatives informed that the incident took place when they were preparing to take him back to the hospital as his discomfort had not eased.

Surendran is survived by his wife Bindu and son Nikhil and he conducted the housewarming ceremony of his new house a few months ago.

After the post-mortem at the medical college, the body was brought to the sub-jail to pay homage and then brought home. The funeral is scheduled to take place at 10 am on Tuesday at Surendran's residence. Higher officials in the prison service stated that they were not aware of any problems at work that Surendran faced.