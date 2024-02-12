CPM puts foreign varsity campuses plan in Kerala on hold

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (CPM) has decided to put on hold its Budget plans to allow the establishment of foreign university campuses in Kerala. The decision was taken after the party faced criticism for 'deviating' from its traditional policy stance.

CPM will now undertake further discussions on the matter within its Politburo, with a review expected post-Lok Sabha elections.



Disagreement within the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) alliance on the matter surfaced when the CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam conveyed objections to CPM State Secretary M V Govindan recently. Reportedly he told CPM leader not to implement the proposal without discussing it with the alliance partners. Following the opposition, the CPM agreed to freeze the decision.

The introduction and establishment of private and foreign universities in Kerala was initially announced by the state Finance Minister K N Balagopal during the Budget presentation on March 5.

However, it was not part of the pre-established policy frameworks prepared by CPM and the LDF for the current government. The party faced severe criticism over this mismatch between the budget announcement and the policy stand. In fact, SFI, its student outfit, also openly opposed the plan to allow foreign universities set up campuses in Kerala.