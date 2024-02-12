Two injured in shooting at Kochi bar

Kochi: Two men were shot after a dispute occurred at Katrikadavu Edassery bar here on Sunday late at night.

The bar employees, Sijin and Akhil, sustained injuries to the stomach and leg, respectively, in the shooting. They were shifted to a nearby private hospital and are reported to be in stable condition, under observation.

The incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Sunday, following a disagreement over alcohol service between the bar's staff and a group from outside.

The attackers, a group of four individuals, used air pistols to injure the employees before assaulting the bar manager. The suspects fled the scene by car. The Ernakulam North Police launched an investigation and were reviewing evidence, including CCTV footage.