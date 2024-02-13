KSRTC conductor distressed over transfer dies by suicide in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A KSRTC bus conductor was found dead in a lodge here on Tuesday. The deceased – Oravallur Aneesh Kumar (38) of Narayamkulam, Koottaluda near Balussery – was found hanging this morning following a search operation launched by the police based on a missing complaint filed by his family.

As per reports, Aneesh was distressed over his transfer from Kozhikode depot to Kasaragod. He got the transfer order on January 27. On Monday, he visited a bank in Balussery with his wife Vijina and left for Kozhikode by noon, after which he supposedly switched off his phone.

Aneesh's family and friends filed a missing case at the Koorachuntu police station on Tuesday morning. During the search, police located his mobile in a lodge near the KSRTC bus stand in Kozhikode. There, police found Aneesh's body upon breaking open the door of the room. Kasaba police completed the inquest procedure and his mortal remains were shifted to the mortuary for an autopsy. He is survived by his father Gopalankutty, his wife Vijina and two kids.