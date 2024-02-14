Pedestrian crossing road killed as minor rams bike into him in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A 60-year-old pedestrian died after a sports motorcycle driven by a 14-year-old rammed into him in Kasaragod, said police. The deceased is Abdulla Kunhi of Angadimogar in Puthige grama panchayat. He was working for Sulthan Sounds, an outlet renting out sound systems, at Badiadka.

The accident happened in Kasaragod's Kumbla town Wednesday evening, said police. Abdulla Kunhi was hit by the motorcycle while he was crossing the road from the Kumbla bus stand, said a police officer at Kumbla station. The boy, a class XI student, was driving a Yamaha R15M 155cc motorcycle. Another schoolboy was riding a pillion on the motorcycle. The two were injured and are undergoing treatment in a hospital, said police.

Abdulla Kunhi is survived by his wife Safiya, children Samsudheen, and Shahul Hameed, both working abroad, and Faisal. CPM's Kumbla Area Committee Secretary C A Zubair is the brother-in-law of the deceased Abdulla Kunhi.