Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

LS Polls: Kerala BJP shortlists candidates; PM to reach TVM on Feb 27

A S Ullas
Published: February 16, 2024 01:29 PM IST
The BJP's total contributions stood at Rs 2,120 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, of which 61 per cent came from electoral bonds, according to the party's annual audited report submitted to the Election Commission. Representational Image.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The state leadership of the BJP will head to Delhi with the party’s primary list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to reports, discussions will be held with the national leadership at the party’s national council meeting in Delhi from Saturday to Monday.

At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Thiruvananthapuram on February 27 to kick off the party’s election campaign in Kerala. He will participate in the padayatra of BJP state president K Surendran and conduct a roadshow in the capital.

It is rumoured that the BJP named Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar as its candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram seat. Other names under discussion are Thrissur - Suresh Gopi; Attingal - Union Minister V Muraleedharan; Kollam - Kummanam Rajasekharan; Palakkad - C Krishnakumar; Kasaragod – P K Krishnadas;  Vadakara - Praful Krishna; Kozhikode - Shobha Surendran or M T Ramesh; Ernakulam - Anil Antony.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, there is a difference of opinion on fielding P C George from Pathanamthitta seat. K Surendran is also being considered for this seat. As Thushar Vellappally, leader of from Kottayam, BJP is likely to field its zonal president N Hari from Idukki.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE