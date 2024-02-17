Public fury in Wayanad: Protesters to be booked, Rahul Gandhi to visit bereaved families tomorrow

Wayanad: As prominent LDF leaders continue to keep away from Wayanad which has been witnessing public protests over recurring attacks of wild animals, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has lined up visits to the families of three men who died in human-animal conflict in the district recently.

Meanwhile, the police have decided to book members of the public who staged a massive protest in Pulpally. Cases will be registered against the individuals who allegedly blocked officials of the Forest Department and damaged their vehicles. The Forest Department has complained to the police.

The funeral procession of Paul, who was trampled to death by an elephant herd, had witnessed a massive gathering at Pulpally Town. The police lathi-charged the protesters, who were also furious over the alleged apathy from the ruling front.

It is alleged that no MLA from the ruling front visited the bereaved families. Forest Minister AK Saseendran, who is also the minister in charge of Wayanad district, has yet to visit the families.

It is in this context that the visit of Rahul Gandhi becomes significant. Rahul, who landed in Kannur Saturday evening would be in Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency, Sunday morning. He is expected to arrive at Payyampally around 5.45 am and visit the houses of Panachiyil Ajeesh, 47 and Paul PV, 49, of Pakkam, who were killed by wild elephants. He will also visit the family of Marottiparambil Prajeesh, 36, a native of Moodakolly, who was killed and devoured by a tiger.

Police confront angry protesters at Pulpally in Wayanad on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi is likely to return to Kannur in a chopper from the SKMJ School Ground in Kalpetta at 11:50 am. He is expected to fly back to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to continue Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.