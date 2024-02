A retired police officer was hacked to death by his nephew at Marayoor in Idukki Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as P Lakshmanan, 65, a native of Marayoor.

The police have started search for the suspect, Arun M, who is the son of Lakshmanan's sister.

According to reports, family problems were the reason behind the murder. Lakshmanan retired from the Tamil Nadu Police as a Sub-Inspector.