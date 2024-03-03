NIT Calicut partners with Ananth Technologies for Satellite Research Centre

Kozhikode: National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) is set to advance its space research capabilities through a new partnership with Ananth Technologies Pvt Limited. This collaboration will lead to the establishment of a Satellite Research Centre at NIT Calicut, fostering innovation and learning among students and faculty.



The MoU signed at the Kerala Technology Expo, will see NITC providing the necessary infrastructure for the new centre. Prof Prasad Krishna, NIT Calicut’s Director, and Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, Ananth Technologies founder and NIT alumnus, were signatories of the agreement.

Prof Krishna expressed pride in this collaboration with Ananth, known for its significant contribution to ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 mission. The initiative is not only expected to enrich academic pursuits at NITC but also to offer space research opportunities to the wider community.

The partnership will facilitate student engagement with industry experts through lectures, webinars, and lab visits. Additionally, Ananth Technologies intends to incorporate job placements into the program, selecting qualified candidates for their projects.

Attending the signing for NITC were Prof Jose Mathew, Prof M K Ravi Varma, and Dr C V Raghu. Eminent ISRO figures Dr E K Kutty and K Jayaram, along with K Varun and Ajayan K Anat from the Kerala Technology Expo, were also present.

Director of NITC; Prof Jose Mathew, Chairperson, Centre for Industry-Institutional Relations; Prof M K Ravi Varma, Head of the Department of Physics and Dr C V Raghu, Faculty Coordinator, Satellite Research Centre, NIT Calicut were present for NITC. Dr E K Kutty, Former Director of ISRO; K Jayaram, Former Deputy Director of ISRO, K Varun (UL Space club), Ajayan K Anat (Co-organizer, Kerala Technology Expo) were also present.